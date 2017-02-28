Cooking Quick With Class: Here's Practical Recommendations

The joy of cooking is experienced by many people. Whether you like to make simple snacks that tickle your taste buds, or multiple course meals and desserts that rival even the best thanksgiving feasts, you can't help but appreciate the art of cooking. The tips in this article will help you become a better cook.

Garlic is one of the more pungent odors that you will ever experience, and you will want to have tricks to get rid of it as soon as possible. Here is a suggestion, after you cook something with garlic, rub your hands on the base of your stainless steel sink for a minute to eliminate the pungent odor off of your skin.

Understand that the smaller the item, the higher temperature that you are going to need to cook at. This will help to maximize the way that your food tastes during the meal. Cook your smaller foods at very high temperatures and larger foods at lower temperatures for the best results.

If you are following a recipe, make sure that you do not follow this religiously, as you should always add a personal spice to your meal. Instead of following a pizza recipe to the tee, add some red pepper to inject a punch into your dish to make it unique and individualized.

One of the things that you will need to make sure of is that you do not store your spices above the stove, as this can reduce their quality upon use. Store all of your spices in a cool temperature to maximize the level of flavor that you taste upon consumption.

Have you been making the same berry shortcake for a while? Make the flavor pop with the following tip. Mix your berries with a pinch of salt, a little fresh mint and a small spoon of lime juice. Your guests will never guess how you enhanced the flavor of the old family recipe.

When a recipe calls for vegetable shortening, coconut oil is a healthy alternative that should be used. Coconut oil can be difficult to find in the typical grocery stores so you may need to look in a healthfood store to find it. It is important to read the label to make sure it is true coconut oil.

When you are roasting meat, you should save the juice left in the pan. You can use this juice for making a rich gravy to accompany your meal. When you are done cooking, put the juice in a pan with spices and add flour to it. Stir until thick and you have gravy.

If you are a big fan of having baked potatoes with your meal but do not like the long cooking time, you should soak them in salt water for twenty minutes before you bake them. They will take only about half of the usual time to bake after being soaked.

Leave your meal to sit for a short while before serving. This is very important for the juices to be absorbed back into your meat. Many are tempted to quickly serve food hot off the grill or stovetop. Though if you do this, your food will not be as enjoyable. It's also important that the food simply cools down and rests for awhile for flavor's sake. Give it a few minutes, and it should be ready to go.

You should use applesauce when baking if you want to cut back on the amount of calories the baked good contains. The applesauce will not change the texture or flavor of the baked good. It will cut back on the number of calories that are in the baked good. It will also add fiber to the food.

If you're cooking pumpkins, cut them in half by positioning them upright and slicing down the middles. Place them on an ungreased baking pan with the cut side down. Sprinkle some water on both baking sheets, then at 350 degrees bake the pumpkin for about an hour.

When you are making casseroles, roasts, and other things that may stick to the bottom of a baking sheet, you should line the bottom of the pan with foil. This is a good idea because after you are done cooking you can throw the foil away and you will not have a lot of cleaning up to do.

All in all, cooking out of your comfort zone is easier than you think. You have learned some awesome tips on how to cook. Your palate should be well on its way around the world and your cooking skills, much richer. With these recipes and tips, you will soon be cooking like a multicultural pro.